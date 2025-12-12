Left Menu

South Africa's Telecom Transformation: New Rules for Starlink and Others

South Africa will amend its local Black ownership requirements in telecom, enabling satellite-internet companies like Starlink to operate by using 'equity equivalent' investment programs instead of the 30% local ownership mandate. This move aims to attract investment and support transformation, despite some criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:38 IST
South Africa's Telecom Transformation: New Rules for Starlink and Others
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa is set to modify its regulations on local Black ownership in the telecommunications sector, making it easier for satellite-internet companies such as Starlink to enter the market.

Previously, the 30% local equity requirement in the Electronic Communications Act posed significant challenges for foreign entities like SpaceX, Starlink's parent company. The new policy allows for 'equity equivalent' investment programs to satisfy these requirements.

The reforms, endorsed by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi, are intended to boost investment and drive socio-economic transformation, particularly in underserved regions. While these changes have faced political resistance, public opinion largely supports the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025