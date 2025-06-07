North Korea's Internet Blackout: Internal Failure or Hidden Agenda?

North Korea faced a major internet outage on Saturday, cutting off its connection to crucial government sites and official news platforms. This disruption lasted several hours, leading to speculation about its cause.

As connections through China and Russia were affected, experts monitoring North Korea's tech infrastructure suggest it might be an internal issue rather than a cyberattack. Notably, North Korea's tightly controlled internet only allows public access to a restricted intranet, with a select elite permitted open internet access.

The nation has a history of significant outages, often attributed to cyberattacks. Speculations remain rife about North Korea's notorious hacking groups, including the Lazarus Group, known for cybercrimes against international institutions. However, the country consistently denies any involvement in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)