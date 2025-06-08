Left Menu

DRDO Advances Defense Tech with Strategic Industry Collaborations

The DRDO's VRDE laboratory transferred nine defense systems technologies, including a mounted gun system, to 10 industry partners. This initiative aligns with the government's vision to build a strong defense industrial ecosystem by involving public and private sectors. Industry collaborations aim to advance innovation in defense technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:10 IST
DRDO Advances Defense Tech with Strategic Industry Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a significant stride in the defense sector by transferring technologies of nine systems to ten industry partners, according to an announcement by the defence ministry on Sunday.

The ceremony, which took place at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, witnessed the handing over of licensing agreements in the presence of Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat.

This initiative is aligned with the government's strategy to create a robust defense industrial ecosystem, encouraging the participation of both public and private sectors. Among the technologies transferred are the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle and the Mounted Gun System. The DRDO also emphasized future collaborations with academic institutions, such as COEP Technological University, Pune, to pursue emerging technological frontiers.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025