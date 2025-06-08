DRDO Advances Defense Tech with Strategic Industry Collaborations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a significant stride in the defense sector by transferring technologies of nine systems to ten industry partners, according to an announcement by the defence ministry on Sunday.

The ceremony, which took place at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, witnessed the handing over of licensing agreements in the presence of Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat.

This initiative is aligned with the government's strategy to create a robust defense industrial ecosystem, encouraging the participation of both public and private sectors. Among the technologies transferred are the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle and the Mounted Gun System. The DRDO also emphasized future collaborations with academic institutions, such as COEP Technological University, Pune, to pursue emerging technological frontiers.