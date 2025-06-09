Left Menu

Pioneering Postal Advancements: India's DIGIPIN Revolution

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar urges the Department of Posts to transition DIGIPIN, India's digital address system, to a self-financing model to reduce losses. The initiative, developed with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO, aims to enhance public service delivery while aligning with Digital India and postal reform goals.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar recently emphasized the need for the Department of Posts (DoP) to transition DIGIPIN, India's digital addressing system, towards an enterprise self-financing model to mitigate financial losses.

At the meeting marking his first year as Minister of State for Telecommunications, Sekhar reiterated the importance of integrating the DIGIPIN initiative with the overarching goals of Digital India, postal reform, and citizen-centric governance. He urged DoP officials to ensure that the endeavor harmonizes with national goals while prioritizing data privacy and service efficiency.

This geo-coded addressing system, created in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO, seeks to streamline service delivery, enhance logistics, and improve last-mile delivery, with a particular focus on rural and underserved areas. The 'Know Your DIGIPIN' initiative aligns with the National Geospatial Policy 2022, aiming to modernize India's postal infrastructure.

