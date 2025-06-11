Left Menu

Rajat Vohra Elevated to CEO of Redington India Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has announced Rajat Vohra as its new Chief Executive Officer for India. Vohra, who has extensive experience in sales and business development, is set to lead the company's India operations. Ramesh Natarajan will now oversee India and Middle East markets as CEO.

Updated: 11-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:31 IST
Redington Ltd, a leading integrated technology solutions provider, has appointed Rajat Vohra as its new Chief Executive Officer for India, effective July 1. The company revealed this strategic move on Wednesday.

Vohra, with over two decades of experience in business development and sales strategy, previously held influential roles at renowned firms like Newell Brands, HP Inc., Samsung, and Shell. In his new role, he will steer the company's India operations to new heights.

Meanwhile, current CEO Ramesh Natarajan will assume leadership for both India and Middle East markets from July 1. This transition is part of Redington's ongoing strategy to capitalize on regional synergies and expand its market presence.

