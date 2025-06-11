Rajat Vohra Elevated to CEO of Redington India Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Redington Ltd, a leading integrated technology solutions provider, has appointed Rajat Vohra as its new Chief Executive Officer for India, effective July 1. The company revealed this strategic move on Wednesday.

Vohra, with over two decades of experience in business development and sales strategy, previously held influential roles at renowned firms like Newell Brands, HP Inc., Samsung, and Shell. In his new role, he will steer the company's India operations to new heights.

Meanwhile, current CEO Ramesh Natarajan will assume leadership for both India and Middle East markets from July 1. This transition is part of Redington's ongoing strategy to capitalize on regional synergies and expand its market presence.