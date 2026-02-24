Rajkot: Residents in tears after losing homes in demolition drive; seek rehabilitation

A mega demolition drive by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the city's Jangleshwar area has left many affected families clueless as to where they would find shelter. The administration, on the other hand, claimed that the action was necessary not only for removing encroachments but also for curbing crime. The RMC launched the drive on Monday to remove more than 1,400 illegal settlements along a 2.5-km stretch, and had razed some 1,350 structures by Tuesday afternoon. Some people were seen crying as huge machines brought down their houses within minutes. For Sharifaben, over 60 years old, uncertainty and dependence loom ahead. She had just recovered from a hip replacement surgery, and has taken shelter at a neighbour's house with her two sons, she said. One of her sons works as a daily-wage labourer, while the other is recovering from a hand surgery and is unable to work at present. ''We request the authorities to allot us a quarter to live in....Only one of my sons is working. We cannot stay at our neighbour's house for long. They are giving us shelter and food, but we don't want to be a burden for them,'' Sharifaben said. Prakashbhai Ramjibhai, in his 50s, broke down while talking to reporters. ''I have lived here since my birth. Now my family does not even have a room to stay in,'' he said. Despite his health issues, Prakashbhai continues to work as a labourer to support his family and parents. He spends nearly Rs 5,000 each month on medicines, he said. ''Now I don't even have a place where they can stay. No one is ready to rent out a room to us. Authorities are not helping with shelter or food,'' he added. Residents claim that the drive was not accompanied by adequate rehabilitation measures. Defending the action, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa said the drive was also aimed at curbing criminal activities. ''Not only helpless people but a number of criminals also lived in Jangleshwar area. The crime will be controlled after the demolition,'' he said. According to Bangarwa, 61 cases related to possession of weapons were registered in the locality in the last eight years. Also, drugs valued at Rs 52 lakh were seized and 58 cases were filed under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act in the area, he said.

