AI Native Networks: Pioneering the Future of Telecommunications

Artificial intelligence is predicted to serve as the core technology for future network innovations, providing platforms for immersive experiences and autonomous operations, according to Sanjeev K Bidwai from the Department of Telecommunications.

Leading institutions such as C-DoT and IITs are actively developing indigenous AI-based telecom technologies, marking contributions to international standards at forums like ITU-T and 3GPP.

India's dynamic telecom market and its growing AI startup ecosystem, supplemented by supportive policies, position the country as a global pioneer in AI native networks, ready to shape the future of intelligent telecommunication systems.

