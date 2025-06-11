AI Native Networks: Pioneering the Future of Telecommunications
Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize future telecommunication networks by introducing immersive experiences, autonomous operations, and integrated sensing capabilities. India's robust AI startup ecosystem and collaborative research by institutions like IITs and C-DoT are driving advancements in AI-powered telecom technologies for global leadership.
Artificial intelligence is predicted to serve as the core technology for future network innovations, providing platforms for immersive experiences and autonomous operations, according to Sanjeev K Bidwai from the Department of Telecommunications.
Leading institutions such as C-DoT and IITs are actively developing indigenous AI-based telecom technologies, marking contributions to international standards at forums like ITU-T and 3GPP.
India's dynamic telecom market and its growing AI startup ecosystem, supplemented by supportive policies, position the country as a global pioneer in AI native networks, ready to shape the future of intelligent telecommunication systems.
