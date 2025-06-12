Rinki Sethi Joins Upwind: Transforming Cloud Security

In a significant move, Rinki Sethi, a renowned figure in cybersecurity, has stepped into her role as Chief Security Officer at Upwind. The company, known for its innovative approach to cloud security, is set to benefit immensely from Sethi's extensive expertise and visionary leadership.

Upwind's remarkable growth trajectory continues, with the company experiencing 4,000% year-over-year revenue increase and significant customer base expansion. By integrating real-time detection across all cloud layers, Upwind challenges legacy security providers with a unique runtime-first methodology.

Sethi's extensive background, including her strategic roles at top tech firms and her investment ventures, positions her uniquely to drive Upwind's forward-thinking initiatives. Her appointment symbolizes the company's commitment to redefine cloud security, prioritizing real-time decision-making over reliance on outdated, static security measures.