Left Menu

Rinki Sethi Joins Upwind: Transforming Cloud Security

Rinki Sethi, a noted cybersecurity leader, has been appointed as Chief Security Officer of Upwind, a cutting-edge cloud security platform. Sethi will steer the company’s global Information Security and Technology efforts, focusing on expanding runtime security. Upwind continues to disrupt traditional security models, aiming for comprehensive real-time protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:25 IST
Rinki Sethi Joins Upwind: Transforming Cloud Security

In a significant move, Rinki Sethi, a renowned figure in cybersecurity, has stepped into her role as Chief Security Officer at Upwind. The company, known for its innovative approach to cloud security, is set to benefit immensely from Sethi's extensive expertise and visionary leadership.

Upwind's remarkable growth trajectory continues, with the company experiencing 4,000% year-over-year revenue increase and significant customer base expansion. By integrating real-time detection across all cloud layers, Upwind challenges legacy security providers with a unique runtime-first methodology.

Sethi's extensive background, including her strategic roles at top tech firms and her investment ventures, positions her uniquely to drive Upwind's forward-thinking initiatives. Her appointment symbolizes the company's commitment to redefine cloud security, prioritizing real-time decision-making over reliance on outdated, static security measures.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025