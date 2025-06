Altimetrik Appoints Gurvinder Sahni as New CMO to Propel AI-First Strategy

Altimetrik, a leading AI and digital engineering company, has appointed a seasoned marketing professional, Gurvinder Sahni, as its Chief Marketing Officer. Sahni will be instrumental in reinforcing Altimetrik's leadership as an AI-first orchestrator required by enterprises navigating complex technology landscapes.

Sahni, known for brand-building and growth-focused marketing, previously served at Persistent Systems, leading its transformation into an AI-led services contender. He also held senior roles at Wipro, establishing key strategic engagements across various tech ecosystems.

Altimetrik aims to enhance its market presence with Sahni at the helm, focusing on simplifying enterprise AI conversations and expanding strategic partnerships, including with OpenAI. Sahni's appointment comes amid rising demand for orchestrated AI strategies. Altimetrik continues to lead in digital transformation, positioning itself for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)