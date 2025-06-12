Left Menu

Automation Anywhere Achieves Strong Growth with Agentic Process Automation Advancements

Automation Anywhere reported significant financial growth in Q1 FY2026, driven by demand for its Agentic Process Automation. The company unveiled AI-powered innovations at Imagine 2025, including the Process Reasoning Engine (PRE). Leadership strengthened with Jeff Immelt's board appointment, and APA system expansions were introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:49 IST
Automation Anywhere Achieves Strong Growth with Agentic Process Automation Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Automation Anywhere, a leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven by growing demand for its automation system. The company recorded significant growth in APA bookings with a 51% attach rate and double-digit growth in new bookings, exceeding revenue expectations and surpassing EBITDA guidance.

At their annual event, Imagine 2025, Automation Anywhere launched the Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and new agentic AI solutions. CEO Mihir Shukla emphasized the shift towards artificial general intelligence at work, breaking new ground in AI's ability to adapt to complex business processes. Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt joined the board, enhancing leadership as the company strengthens its push towards autonomous enterprises.

Recognized as an industry leader by IDC MarketScape, Automation Anywhere expanded its APA offerings and hosted transformative automation journey presentations featuring key customers and partners. The company's collaborative ecosystem was highlighted by strategic alliances with AWS, Google Cloud, and others, promising a future fueled by AI-driven automation.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025