Automation Anywhere Achieves Strong Growth with Agentic Process Automation Advancements

Automation Anywhere, a leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven by growing demand for its automation system. The company recorded significant growth in APA bookings with a 51% attach rate and double-digit growth in new bookings, exceeding revenue expectations and surpassing EBITDA guidance.

At their annual event, Imagine 2025, Automation Anywhere launched the Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and new agentic AI solutions. CEO Mihir Shukla emphasized the shift towards artificial general intelligence at work, breaking new ground in AI's ability to adapt to complex business processes. Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt joined the board, enhancing leadership as the company strengthens its push towards autonomous enterprises.

Recognized as an industry leader by IDC MarketScape, Automation Anywhere expanded its APA offerings and hosted transformative automation journey presentations featuring key customers and partners. The company's collaborative ecosystem was highlighted by strategic alliances with AWS, Google Cloud, and others, promising a future fueled by AI-driven automation.