Sigachi Industries: Pioneering Global Pharmaceutical Advancements

Sigachi Industries Ltd., India's largest producer of microcrystalline cellulose, is expanding into active pharmaceutical ingredients and specialty chemicals. With significant revenue and EBITDA growth in FY25, Sigachi leads in pharmaceutical excipients globally. Plans include a new facility in Andhra Pradesh and innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:13 IST
Hyderabad, June 13, 2025: Sigachi Industries Ltd., the largest producer of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in India, is making strides in the global pharmaceutical sector by diversifying into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and specialty chemicals.

The company reported a remarkable 46.21% growth in EBITDA and a 25.42% surge in revenue to ₹5,003 million for FY25, significantly driven by excipient demand, strategic partnerships, and API capacity expansions.

With Terms of Reference approval for a new Bulk Drugs and Specialty Chemicals facility in Andhra Pradesh, Sigachi aims to bolster its API pipeline, enhance scalability, and reinforce its commitment to the Make in India mission.

