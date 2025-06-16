Kering's Bold Bet: Luca de Meo's Task to Revitalize Luxury Empire

Luca de Meo, renowned for his successful turnaround at French carmaker Renault, has been tapped by Francois-Henri Pinault in a daring move aimed at rejuvenating luxury conglomerate Kering. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the group's plummeting sales and mounting debt.

The announcement signaled a pivotal shift, with Kering shares surging over 12% as investors reacted positively to de Meo's appointment. Experts suggest Kering's troubles extend beyond Gucci's challenges, and de Meo is viewed as a critical asset despite his lack of luxury sector experience.

In addition to cost-cutting measures, de Meo faces the complex task of potentially acquiring the remaining 70% of Valentino. The luxury giant's connections to cross-sector successes offer a glimmer of hope as de Meo transitions into his new role.

