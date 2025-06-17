Bizmetric Crowned 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year

Bizmetric, a front-runner in enterprise data transformation and analytics, has been honored as the 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year. This accolade was presented at the prestigious Data + AI Summit, underlining Bizmetric's outstanding contributions to AI-powered solutions across diverse sectors such as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and BFSI.

In the last year, through a robust partnership with Databricks, Bizmetric has pioneered in AI/ML, analytics, and data governance solutions. By leveraging accelerators like MLOps, Data Engineering, and Gen AI Bots, they have enhanced client success through swift deployment, automation, and intelligent execution—ultimately driving enterprise efficiency and business growth.

Bizmetric's achievements were celebrated by industry leaders, showcasing their commitment to revolutionizing data and AI technology. ''Our collaboration with Databricks has been crucial in delivering transformative data and AI solutions for our clients,'' noted Amit Mittal, Founder & CEO, and Ishan Kohli, Co-Founder and India Head at Bizmetric. The award stands as a testament to the innovative spirit within the partnership and their shared vision for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)