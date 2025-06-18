Revolutionizing Magnetism: PSI Unveils Energy-Efficient Control Method

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) have unveiled a novel method to manipulate magnetism in materials through energy-efficient electric fields. This innovative approach, focused on magnetoelectric materials, presents new possibilities for next-generation energy technologies, data storage solutions, and medical devices.

The study, published in Nature Communications, arrives at a time when global energy demands are escalating due to the increasing prevalence of AI and data centers. Scientists are now driven to explore smarter, greener technologies, leading them to magnetoelectric materials where electric and magnetic properties are intricately intertwined.

One notable compound, copper oxyselenide, exhibits exotic magnetic textures at low temperatures. PSI scientists have demonstrated an unprecedented capability to steer these textures using electric fields, a process called magnetoelectric deflection, which marks a significant advancement in the manipulation of magnetic structures.

The research team employed the SANS-I beamline at the Swiss Spallation Neutron Source, using neutrons to meticulously map magnetic structures at the nanoscale. This sophisticated technique revealed that electric fields could induce distinct behaviors in magnetic textures, varying from gentle deflections to dramatic reorientations.

Beamline scientist Jonathan White highlighted the potential of this discovery, noting the synergy of creative experimentation and cutting-edge research infrastructure as key to capturing such subtle phenomena. The implications of these findings extend to improving energy-efficient memory and computing devices, signifying a promising step forward in technological advancement.

