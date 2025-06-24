Colt DCS Unveils 2024 Sustainability Milestones: A Leap Towards Greener Data Centers

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a prominent player in global data centre solutions, has released its comprehensive sustainability report for the year 2024, marking significant strides in its environmental efforts.

The report highlights Colt DCS's impressive feat of 90% renewable energy procurement across its worldwide operations, up by 8% from the previous year. In a bid to minimize its carbon footprint, the company also reports a commendable 32% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since its 2019 base year.

Adding to its achievements, Colt DCS expanded its reach with new data centers in Osaka Keihanna, Japan, and Mumbai, India. As the company continues to emphasize sustainable innovation, it looks toward ambitious net zero goals by 2045, focusing on renewable energy and collaborative growth with partners and stakeholders.

