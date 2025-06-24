Left Menu

Grundfos Unveils Next-Gen Green Pump Solutions in India

Grundfos, a leader in pump solutions, has expanded its Commercial Building Services portfolio in India. This range focuses on sustainable, energy-efficient pumps for commercial infrastructure. The launch, part of a national roadshow, aligns with India's green building goals, showcasing Grundfos's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:20 IST
Grundfos Unveils Next-Gen Green Pump Solutions in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Grundfos, a global authority in pump solutions and water technologies, has unveiled an expanded product portfolio for Commercial Building Services (CBS) in India. Featuring smart, energy-efficient pumping systems, the new range aims to address the needs of commercial infrastructure sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and data centers.

Saravanan Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Sales Director at Grundfos, emphasized their commitment to sustainability. Highlighting the launch, he noted the portfolio includes the high-efficiency NK/NKE and TPE3 pumps, along with the Hydro Multi-E with CME pumps that support intelligent pressure management.

The introduction aligns with India's green building mission and national energy goals, reinforcing Grundfos's dedication to innovation. The nationwide roadshow, "Let Water Flow Smart," began in Chennai on June 20, 2025, with more events planned across major cities in India.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025