Grundfos Unveils Next-Gen Green Pump Solutions in India

Grundfos, a global authority in pump solutions and water technologies, has unveiled an expanded product portfolio for Commercial Building Services (CBS) in India. Featuring smart, energy-efficient pumping systems, the new range aims to address the needs of commercial infrastructure sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and data centers.

Saravanan Panneerselvam, Senior Regional Sales Director at Grundfos, emphasized their commitment to sustainability. Highlighting the launch, he noted the portfolio includes the high-efficiency NK/NKE and TPE3 pumps, along with the Hydro Multi-E with CME pumps that support intelligent pressure management.

The introduction aligns with India's green building mission and national energy goals, reinforcing Grundfos's dedication to innovation. The nationwide roadshow, "Let Water Flow Smart," began in Chennai on June 20, 2025, with more events planned across major cities in India.