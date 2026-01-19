Navi Mumbai Shines at SKOCH Awards for Property Tax Innovations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been awarded a prestigious silver honor at the SKOCH Awards, recognized for its groundbreaking reforms in property tax administration and digital governance. This accolade was accepted by key members of the municipal team at the 104th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi.

Dr. Kailash Shinde, the NMMC commissioner, extended congratulations to all stakeholders, emphasizing the crucial role of citizens in this achievement. The award highlights NMMC's dedication to good governance characterized by transparency and technology-driven systems.

The NMMC's revamped property tax mechanism, transitioning from a manual, error-prone system to a streamlined, fair, and annual tax structure, facilitated a record-breaking collection of Rs. 478.35 crore for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone in financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)