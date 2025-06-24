Infosys and Zoetis Forge Strategic IT Partnership for Digital Innovation

On Tuesday, IT major Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, a global leader in animal health.

This long-term partnership is focused on enhancing Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities. By integrating cutting-edge AI solutions and automation, the companies aim to achieve greater agility in meeting evolving business and customer demands, according to an official press release.

Subhro Mallik, the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Life Sciences at Infosys, expressed excitement about this transformative journey, emphasizing the reduction of operational complexity and alignment with Zoetis' long-term business goals. Meanwhile, Keith Sarbaugh, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Technology Officer at Zoetis, highlighted the collaboration's potential to improve operational efficiency and deliver value globally. He underscored Zoetis's commitment to leading the animal health industry through digital innovation.