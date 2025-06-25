Left Menu

Government Boosts Telecom Innovation with Rs 500 Crore TTDF Funding

The government has sanctioned Rs 500 crore under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) to support 120 projects in 5G, 6G, chipsets, and quantum technology. Initiated on October 1, 2022, TTDF has been pivotal in advancing R&D in telecom. The scheme aims to streamline processes and boost startup participation.

Government Boosts Telecom Innovation with Rs 500 Crore TTDF Funding
The government has allocated approximately Rs 500 crore under its Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) for 120 innovative projects focusing on 5G, 6G, chipsets, and quantum technology, according to Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

Launched on October 1, 2022, TTDF aims to propel R&D in telecommunications, receiving over 1,340 proposals to date. Of these, 120 projects were approved, with Rs 187 crore already distributed. The initiative is managed by Digital Bharat Nidhi.

To enhance TTDF's impact, Pemmasani suggested reforms including stronger alignment with real-world objectives and involving private equity experts in the evaluation process. This move comes on the heels of the 2025 TTDF Symposium at IIT Madras, where 112 projects were assessed.

