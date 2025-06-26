Uttar Pradesh's Tech Leap: Foundation Laid for First-of-Its-Kind Green Data Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 30 MW CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre, investing Rs 1,000 crore, marking a milestone in India's tech landscape. The venture involves collaboration with the private sector and reinvigorates CEL, a previous mini-Ratna. This centre reflects emerging IT infrastructure development in India.
The foundation of a pioneering CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre was laid in Uttar Pradesh, marking a revolutionary step in India's tech advancement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with key ministers, officiated the event on the premises of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL).
This initiative, with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, aims to establish a 30 MW capacity data centre, highlighting the significance of the public-private partnership. The centre, at Sahibabad, is designed with 200 high-density racks per floor and 40 Gbps connectivity, ensuring a Tier 3 uptime compliance for optimized performance.
Citing CEL's innovation history, Union Minister Jitendra Singh applauded the leadership's role in averting disinvestment threats and positioning CEL as a catalyst for the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The data centre embodies CEL's renewed potential and aligns with India's burgeoning IT landscape.
