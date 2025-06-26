Left Menu

Impetus Technologies: Celebrating Excellence in Workplace Culture

Impetus Technologies has been recognized as one of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025, securing the 55th position. This accolade underscores their commitment to fostering trust and innovation within their workforce, contributing to a high-performance culture acknowledged by Great Place To Work® India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:02 IST
Impetus Technologies: Celebrating Excellence in Workplace Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Impetus Technologies, a notable global player in the technology solutions sector, has garnered recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025, occupying the 55th slot on this prestigious list.

This achievement, awarded by Great Place To Work® India, emphasizes the company's commitment to cultivating a workplace ethos centered around trust, innovation, and employee well-being.

With this milestone, Impetus Technologies continues to set benchmarks in creating exceptional employee experiences, reinforcing its stature within the technology industry as a leader in workplace culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025