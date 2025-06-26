Impetus Technologies: Celebrating Excellence in Workplace Culture

Impetus Technologies, a notable global player in the technology solutions sector, has garnered recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025, occupying the 55th slot on this prestigious list.

This achievement, awarded by Great Place To Work® India, emphasizes the company's commitment to cultivating a workplace ethos centered around trust, innovation, and employee well-being.

With this milestone, Impetus Technologies continues to set benchmarks in creating exceptional employee experiences, reinforcing its stature within the technology industry as a leader in workplace culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)