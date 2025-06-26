Xiaomi YU7: A New Challenger to Tesla's Model Y in China

Xiaomi, the Chinese EV and smartphone giant, has launched its latest electric vehicle, the YU7 SUV, underpricing Tesla's Model Y by nearly 4%. The base model starts at 253,500 yuan, with premium versions reaching 329,900 yuan.

Within just three minutes of the sales opening at 10 p.m., Xiaomi recorded an impressive 200,000 orders for the YU7, underscoring the vehicle's popularity. Xiaomi is collaborating with industry leaders like BYD and GAC Toyota to expand its ecosystem of integrated homes and cars.

The YU7 offers a driving range of up to 835 kilometers, surpassing Tesla's newer Model Y. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's automotive ambitions extend further, with plans for major infrastructure investments in Beijing and an ambitious delivery target of 350,000 EVs by year-end.