Xiaomi YU7: A New Challenger to Tesla's Model Y in China

Xiaomi's new electric SUV, the YU7, is priced competitively against Tesla's Model Y in China, with base models starting 4% lower. Initial orders surged to 200,000 within minutes. The YU7, Xiaomi's second vehicle, aims to compete in the mass-market EV segment, partnering with top automotive brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Xiaomi, the Chinese EV and smartphone giant, has launched its latest electric vehicle, the YU7 SUV, underpricing Tesla's Model Y by nearly 4%. The base model starts at 253,500 yuan, with premium versions reaching 329,900 yuan.

Within just three minutes of the sales opening at 10 p.m., Xiaomi recorded an impressive 200,000 orders for the YU7, underscoring the vehicle's popularity. Xiaomi is collaborating with industry leaders like BYD and GAC Toyota to expand its ecosystem of integrated homes and cars.

The YU7 offers a driving range of up to 835 kilometers, surpassing Tesla's newer Model Y. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's automotive ambitions extend further, with plans for major infrastructure investments in Beijing and an ambitious delivery target of 350,000 EVs by year-end.

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam's Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

