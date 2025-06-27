Left Menu

Data Protection Concerns: Germany Orders Apple, Google to Remove DeepSeek

Germany's data protection commissioner has requested Apple and Google to remove DeepSeek from their app stores, citing concerns about illegal data transfers to China. The AI startup is facing scrutiny for its data policies, with similar actions taken in Italy and the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's data protection authority has taken a decisive step, urging Apple and Google to banish the Chinese AI company DeepSeek from their app repositories, owing to data privacy concerns.

Commissioner Meike Kamp highlighted that DeepSeek may be violating guidelines by transferring users' personal data to China without adequate safeguards.

This move comes amid growing international scrutiny, as Italy and the Netherlands have already restricted DeepSeek due to similar reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

