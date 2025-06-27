Data Protection Concerns: Germany Orders Apple, Google to Remove DeepSeek

Germany's data protection authority has taken a decisive step, urging Apple and Google to banish the Chinese AI company DeepSeek from their app repositories, owing to data privacy concerns.

Commissioner Meike Kamp highlighted that DeepSeek may be violating guidelines by transferring users' personal data to China without adequate safeguards.

This move comes amid growing international scrutiny, as Italy and the Netherlands have already restricted DeepSeek due to similar reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)