Piyush Goyal Highlights 11 Years of Energy Reforms, Self-Reliance and Sustainability

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, on Friday highlighted India’s remarkable transformation in the energy sector over the last 11 years, stating that bold vision, honest intent and relentless execution have reshaped the country’s energy landscape. Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, the Minister said India’s journey in the energy sector stands as living proof that determined leadership and sustained reforms can change the destiny of a nation.

Marking the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shri Goyal said the nation remembers not only the Iron Man of India but also a far-sighted leader who believed that India must stand on its own feet politically, economically and strategically. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the same spirit of self-reliance envisioned by Sardar Patel has been realised in the energy sector, transforming India from a power-deficit nation into a global energy leader.

Highlighting key achievements, the Minister said India recorded its highest-ever coal production of 1,048 million tonnes in FY 2024–25, while coal imports declined by nearly 8 per cent, reflecting improved domestic capacity and efficiency. He pointed out that India’s solar power capacity has increased 46 times over the last 11 years, making the country the third-largest solar power producer globally. Wind energy capacity has also witnessed significant growth, rising from 21 GW in 2014 to 53 GW in 2025. In addition, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest refining hub and is working towards expanding its refining capacity by 20 per cent in the coming years.

Shri Goyal also underlined the expansion of gas-based infrastructure, stating that 34,238 km of natural gas pipelines have been authorised across the country, of which 25,923 km is already operational. He referred to legislative reforms such as the SHANTI Bill, which aims to allow private sector participation in the nuclear energy domain, thereby strengthening India’s long-term energy security and technological capabilities.

The Minister said that India’s transformation towards surplus power generation, seamless grid integration and global leadership in renewable energy is the result of a clear roadmap and consistent policy implementation. He noted that India has successfully transitioned from an era of power scarcity to power security, and is now firmly moving towards power sustainability.

Explaining the foundation of this transformation, Shri Goyal outlined five key pillars of India’s energy reforms. The first pillar, he said, is universal access. Under the Saubhagya scheme, electricity has been provided to every household in the country. He added that 47.4 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under the UJALA programme, leading to substantial savings in electricity bills and a significant reduction in carbon emissions. He emphasised that reliable electricity access has enabled children to study after sunset, lighting not only homes but also aspirations. The Minister further noted that over 10 crore households have received clean cooking gas connections, improving women’s health and quality of life, while farmers have emerged as energy providers under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The second pillar, affordability, has been strengthened through policy interventions such as the reduction of GST on solar, wind and other clean energy equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Shri Goyal said India achieved its ethanol blending target of 20 per cent well ahead of the original 2030 deadline, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and supporting farmers. He also noted that inter-State transmission charges for the sale of solar and wind power have been waived, encouraging renewable energy adoption.

The third pillar, availability, has ensured reliable power supply across the country. The Minister said power shortages have declined sharply from 4.2 per cent in 2013 to just 0.1 per cent in 2025. The creation of a unified national power grid has enabled India to successfully meet a record peak power demand of 250 GW, demonstrating the robustness of the country’s power infrastructure.

Financial viability forms the fourth pillar of reform. Shri Goyal stated that measures under the PM-UDAY scheme have strengthened the financial health of power distribution companies (DISCOMs). As a result, outstanding DISCOM dues have been reduced dramatically from ₹1.4 lakh crore in 2022 to around ₹6,500 crore in 2025, improving sectoral efficiency and investor confidence.

The fifth pillar, sustainability and global responsibility, reflects India’s leadership on climate action. The Minister said India has become the first G20 country to achieve its Paris Agreement commitments ahead of schedule. He added that nearly 50 per cent of India’s installed power capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources, underscoring the country’s commitment to clean and green energy.

Looking ahead as India approaches the centenary of Independence in 2047, Shri Goyal said the energy strategy is being recalibrated to address emerging challenges. He highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets production of 5 million metric tonnes annually by 2030 and aims to reduce fossil fuel imports by over ₹1 lakh crore. He also referred to the PM Surya Ghar scheme, under which rooftop solar systems are being installed in nearly 20 lakh households, empowering citizens to become energy producers.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Shri Goyal said strengthening India’s energy sector means empowering the people. He added that several recommendations of the High-Powered Committee on coal are under active consideration, including expediting coal exploration and mining and accelerating coal gasification to ensure cleaner utilisation of domestic resources.

Expressing confidence in the road ahead, the Minister said that as India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the country’s energy sector will emerge as a global case study in balancing scale, speed and sustainability, setting an example for the world in inclusive and responsible growth.