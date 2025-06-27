Revolutionizing SMBs: SoftwareOne and Microsoft's SaMBIT Launch

SoftwareOne India, a technology solutions provider, has partnered with Microsoft to unveil SaMBIT, a groundbreaking software stack designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. The initiative seeks to bolster security measures and streamline the adoption of artificial intelligence across these enterprises.

The SaMBIT suite comprises curated bundles of Microsoft solutions tailored to enhance the productivity and security of Indian SMBs, while fostering AI integration. The launch coincides with Global Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) Day, underscoring SoftwareOne's commitment to transforming how these businesses operate and innovate.

Munish Gupta, Managing Director of SoftwareOne India, emphasized the crucial role of SMBs in India's innovation landscape, stating that the SaMBIT offering addresses the technology access gap by providing scalable, business-aligned solutions. Additionally, the package includes a communication bundle for deskless workers featuring Microsoft 365 F3 and AI applications, alongside specialized cybersecurity workshops to showcase Microsoft's security solutions.

