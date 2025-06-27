Left Menu

Revolutionizing SMBs: SoftwareOne and Microsoft's SaMBIT Launch

SoftwareOne India, in collaboration with Microsoft, launched SaMBIT, a software stack aiming to enhance security and AI adoption for Indian small and medium businesses. Marking Global SMB Day, the initiative offers affordable solutions, including communication tools and cybersecurity workshops, to bridge the technology access gap for SMBs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SoftwareOne India, a technology solutions provider, has partnered with Microsoft to unveil SaMBIT, a groundbreaking software stack designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. The initiative seeks to bolster security measures and streamline the adoption of artificial intelligence across these enterprises.

The SaMBIT suite comprises curated bundles of Microsoft solutions tailored to enhance the productivity and security of Indian SMBs, while fostering AI integration. The launch coincides with Global Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) Day, underscoring SoftwareOne's commitment to transforming how these businesses operate and innovate.

Munish Gupta, Managing Director of SoftwareOne India, emphasized the crucial role of SMBs in India's innovation landscape, stating that the SaMBIT offering addresses the technology access gap by providing scalable, business-aligned solutions. Additionally, the package includes a communication bundle for deskless workers featuring Microsoft 365 F3 and AI applications, alongside specialized cybersecurity workshops to showcase Microsoft's security solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

