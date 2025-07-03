Garuda Aerospace Lands Major Government Contracts in Mining

Garuda Aerospace, a leader in drone technology, has announced securing substantial government contracts across several Indian states, marking a milestone achievement. The firm, known for its AI-powered drone solutions, will engage in projects with various departments in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

The recent deals in the mining sector underscore Garuda's strategic partnership with Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd and expand its involvement with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited and the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. The projects will include annual mine surveys and the development of digital databases for mine closures.

Further strengthening its portfolio, Garuda Aerospace will provide drone-based survey and surveillance services nationwide, supporting clients like Tamil Nadu's Department of Geology and Mining and Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Limited. According to CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash, these contracts validate the company's innovative Drone-as-a-Service model, aligning with its growth trajectory.

