India's Nuclear Milestone: AERB Licenses New 700 MW Reactors

India's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted operation licenses for two 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in Gujarat. This marks a significant milestone in the country's nuclear capabilities.

The reactors, KAPS-3 and KAPS-4, are India's first indigenous units of this size. KAPS-3 was commissioned at full power in August 2023, with KAPS-4 following a year later. The licensing process included extensive safety reviews by both the AERB and international experts, ensuring the highest safety standards.

This development is a significant boost for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which plans to build 10 such reactors. With 15 PHWRs already operational nationwide, this expansion underscores India's commitment to developing its nuclear energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)