Skillscapital Revolutionizes Tech Leadership with CTOs on Demand

SkillsCapital has introduced an AI-powered platform offering elite CTOs on demand, addressing global startups' technology leadership challenges. The service provides full-time, fractional, interim, and governance CTOs, with AI matching and industry-leading insights. This expansion targets the increasing need for flexible, top-tier technology leadership worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:42 IST
SkillsCapital's innovative AI-powered cloud platform is expanding its solutions portfolio, now offering elite CTOs on demand to aid global startups and enterprises. A top company official announced this development on Sunday.

The new offering is designed to help startups, scale-ups, and PE/VC-backed companies worldwide tackle a significant hurdle—securing the right technology leadership with flexibility. SkillsCapital Chief Technology Officer Pawan Gupta remarked on the critical nature of this service.

The platform's proprietary AI/ML system assesses CTOs based on over 400 leadership, technical, and cultural parameters, ensuring a tailor-made match for each organization's unique requirements. This expansion coincides with a rising global demand for senior technology leaders.

