Blaze at Cairo Telecom Hub Sparks Communication Chaos

A significant fire erupted at a key telecoms data center in Cairo on Monday, resulting in at least 14 injuries, as confirmed by Egypt's health ministry. The incident, which disrupted communications across the capital, was said to be contained, according to a state TV reporter.

The blaze led to a major communication breakdown, leaving citizens unable to make phone calls and causing a significant internet disruption. Internet monitoring group Netblocks recorded national connectivity at only 62% of usual levels. The health ministry announced that the injured parties had been transported to a nearby medical facility.

According to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority, the fire occurred within an equipment room at the Ramses switchboard of Telecom Egypt, leading to a temporary halt in telecom services. They assured the public that communications would resume shortly, following precautionary power cuts to the building. Initial investigations cited an electrical short circuit as the potential cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)