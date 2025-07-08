Cairo's Telecom Hub Ablaze: Fire Disrupts Communication Networks

In Cairo, a fire at a critical telecom data center led to widespread disruptions, injuring at least 22 individuals. According to Egypt's health ministry, the fire, now contained, severely impacted communication throughout the capital.

Users reported difficulties with phone and internet services after the blaze ignited in central Cairo's telecom hub. National connectivity dropped to 62% of its usual capacity, according to Netblocks. The health ministry issued alternative numbers for emergency services amid these disruptions.

Beyond phone lines, residents and sources noted issues with digital banking, such as ATM mishaps and compromised online transactions. The fire, stemming from a suspected electrical short circuit, disrupted operations temporarily, but authorities assured a service restoration plan.

