Cairo's Telecom Hub Ablaze: Fire Disrupts Communication Networks
A fire in a key telecom data center in Cairo caused significant communication disruptions across the city, injuring 22 people primarily due to smoke inhalation. While phone calls and internet services malfunctioned, efforts are underway to restore services. The fire is believed to have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.
In Cairo, a fire at a critical telecom data center led to widespread disruptions, injuring at least 22 individuals. According to Egypt's health ministry, the fire, now contained, severely impacted communication throughout the capital.
Users reported difficulties with phone and internet services after the blaze ignited in central Cairo's telecom hub. National connectivity dropped to 62% of its usual capacity, according to Netblocks. The health ministry issued alternative numbers for emergency services amid these disruptions.
Beyond phone lines, residents and sources noted issues with digital banking, such as ATM mishaps and compromised online transactions. The fire, stemming from a suspected electrical short circuit, disrupted operations temporarily, but authorities assured a service restoration plan.
