Unveiling the Smoke Screen: Tobacco Influence in EU Policy

European Union officials have held secretive meetings with tobacco industry representatives, aiming to influence policy development within and beyond the EU, according to a report published on Wednesday by STOP and Contre-Feu. The report unveils at least eight undisclosed meetings in 2023 and 2024, suggesting significant transparency issues.

Documents detail a 'close working relationship' between the industry and EU officials, with exchanges of information and advice. Despite not breaking any rules, the report criticizes the European Commission for not fully implementing a treaty to shield public health policies from tobacco industry influence.

The tobacco industry, including giants like Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, seeks to challenge policies in other countries. The report also notes frequent lobbying of EU rule-makers by the industry, highlighting an urgent need for stricter transparency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)