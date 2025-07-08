US Companies Rally to Save Satellite Traffic Office
Hundreds of U.S. companies, including SpaceX and Amazon's Kuiper, are urging Congress to fund NOAA's Office of Space Commerce, which manages satellite traffic to prevent collisions. The proposed budget cuts threaten the civilian-managed TraCSS. Industry groups argue that satellite traffic safety should remain a government role, not just a private endeavor.
In an urgent appeal to Congress, hundreds of U.S. companies, including heavyweights like SpaceX and Amazon's Kuiper satellite unit, are campaigning to preserve a federal office crucial for managing satellite traffic in space. The office, under threat from proposed budget cuts, plays a vital role in preventing orbital collisions.
The White House's 2026 budget plan outlines a significant funding reduction for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Space Commerce. This slash would effectively dismantle the Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS), jeopardizing safety by removing civilian oversight of satellite coordination and impeding mission-critical operations.
Industry leaders, through a coordinated letter, emphasize the importance of maintaining a government-managed satellite safety function. They warn against the repercussions of cuts, such as increased business operation costs and potential relocation of U.S. companies overseas. The space industry's consensus is that the basic Satellite Situational Awareness (SSA) service should remain a governmental responsibility, ensuring reliable coordination across the increasingly crowded space environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
