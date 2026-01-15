Left Menu

Emergency Return: SpaceX Capsule Brings Astronauts Home

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule made an emergency return from the International Space Station due to a serious medical condition affecting one astronaut. The capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese crewmate, and a Russian cosmonaut, aimed to splash down in the Pacific near California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:59 IST
Emergency Return: SpaceX Capsule Brings Astronauts Home

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule departed the International Space Station on Wednesday due to an urgent medical situation involving one astronaut on board.

The capsule, carrying two U.S. NASA astronauts, a Japanese crewmate, and a Russian cosmonaut, undocked and began its descent to Earth at approximately 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT).

The return journey aimed for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast early Thursday, ensuring a swift response to the medical emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

Greenland's Future: Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions

 Global
2
Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

 United States
3
Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

Petrokina Leads in Stunning Comeback at European Skating Championships

 Global
4
Morocco Clinches Final Spot with Nail-Biting Penalty Shootout Victory

Morocco Clinches Final Spot with Nail-Biting Penalty Shootout Victory

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026