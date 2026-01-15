Emergency Return: SpaceX Capsule Brings Astronauts Home
A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule made an emergency return from the International Space Station due to a serious medical condition affecting one astronaut. The capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese crewmate, and a Russian cosmonaut, aimed to splash down in the Pacific near California.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:59 IST
A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule departed the International Space Station on Wednesday due to an urgent medical situation involving one astronaut on board.
The capsule, carrying two U.S. NASA astronauts, a Japanese crewmate, and a Russian cosmonaut, undocked and began its descent to Earth at approximately 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT).
The return journey aimed for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast early Thursday, ensuring a swift response to the medical emergency.
(With inputs from agencies.)