Emergency Return: SpaceX Capsule Brings Astronauts Home

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule departed the International Space Station on Wednesday due to an urgent medical situation involving one astronaut on board.

The capsule, carrying two U.S. NASA astronauts, a Japanese crewmate, and a Russian cosmonaut, undocked and began its descent to Earth at approximately 5:20 p.m. EST (2220 GMT).

The return journey aimed for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast early Thursday, ensuring a swift response to the medical emergency.

