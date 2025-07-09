Left Menu

Taiwan's Han Kuang Drills Signal Tactical Evolution Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan begins its Han Kuang military exercises focusing on decentralization and combat readiness amidst heightened Chinese military pressure. Emphasis is placed on innovative command systems and cyber defense strategies. The drills are observed keenly by international analysts as cross-strait tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:10 IST
Taiwan has launched its largest military drills to date, the Han Kuang exercises, amid growing concerns of a possible Chinese invasion. The initial stages involve simulations to test how effectively Taiwan's military can operate if communications are disrupted.

Inspired by the conflict in Ukraine, Taiwan's focus is on decentralization of command and protecting key systems. Around 22,000 reservists, including new artillery systems and missiles, are participating. Cyber threats and misinformation are seen as likely precursors to any physical attack.

As tensions with China escalate, with Beijing conducting multiple military exercises and flights near Taiwan, the drills are watched globally. Taiwan aims to demonstrate its preparedness and resilience in the face of potential aggression, challenging China's claims over the island.

