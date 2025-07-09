Taiwan's Han Kuang Drills Signal Tactical Evolution Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan has launched its largest military drills to date, the Han Kuang exercises, amid growing concerns of a possible Chinese invasion. The initial stages involve simulations to test how effectively Taiwan's military can operate if communications are disrupted.

Inspired by the conflict in Ukraine, Taiwan's focus is on decentralization of command and protecting key systems. Around 22,000 reservists, including new artillery systems and missiles, are participating. Cyber threats and misinformation are seen as likely precursors to any physical attack.

As tensions with China escalate, with Beijing conducting multiple military exercises and flights near Taiwan, the drills are watched globally. Taiwan aims to demonstrate its preparedness and resilience in the face of potential aggression, challenging China's claims over the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)