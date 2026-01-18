U.S. Military Eliminates Al-Qaeda Affiliate Leader in Retaliatory Strike

The U.S. military took decisive action on Friday, targeting and killing Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an al-Qaeda affiliate leader linked to a recent attack targeting Americans in Syria, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command on Saturday.

Al-Jasim, identified as having 'direct ties' to an ISIS gunman responsible for the assault on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria, which resulted in U.S. and Syrian casualties, was a key figure in orchestrating threats against American forces. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to dismantle such terrorist networks.

Since the attack, U.S. forces have intensified operations in Syria, reportedly targeting over 100 ISIS strongholds in a strategic response to curtail further threats from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)