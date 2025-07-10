Left Menu

Cindy Rose Appointed CEO to Lead WPP's Recovery Amidst Challenges

Cindy Rose, a senior Microsoft executive and longtime WPP board member, has been appointed as CEO of the struggling advertising giant. She's tasked with revitalizing WPP following a significant profit downturn and the industry's AI-driven transformation. Rose's tenure begins September 1, succeeding Mark Read.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:05 IST
Britain's advertising giant WPP has appointed Cindy Rose, a senior executive from Microsoft, as its new chief executive officer. The decision comes a day after WPP issued a major profit warning, highlighting the critical challenges the company is currently facing.

Since joining the WPP board in 2019, Rose has been deeply involved with the company. She will officially assume the CEO role on September 1, following the early departure of current CEO, Mark Read. Rose has accrued vast executive experience at Microsoft, where she ascended to Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise. Her past roles also include significant tenures at Vodafone and Virgin Media.

WPP's Chairman, Philip Jansen, praised Rose's extensive background in guiding large enterprises through digital transformations, including the strategic use of artificial intelligence to innovate business models. As WPP navigates the evolving advertising landscape, Rose's leadership will be instrumental in tackling the macroeconomic uncertainties and AI's impact on the industry.

