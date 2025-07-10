Digital Connexion Appoints CR Srinivasan as New CEO to Drive AI-Ready Data Center Expansion

Digital Connexion, a leader in scalable data center solutions, has named CR Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

The company, a joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management, Reliance Industries Limited, and Digital Realty, will invest over 140MW in AI-ready data center capacity across Chennai and Mumbai to cater to soaring demand. This move is part of its initial investment wave, aimed at meeting hyperscale and enterprise needs.

India is experiencing a digital infrastructure boom, with its domestic AI market expected to surpass USD 17 billion by 2027. Srinivasan, with a proven track record in telecom and IT, aims to capitalize on this growth, offering advanced solutions as more enterprises expand their digital presence. He previously held leadership roles at Sify Digital Services and Tata Communications.