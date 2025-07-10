Trump's Trade Tariff Turbulence: Nations and Products in the Crosshairs
U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a global trade war through widespread tariff impositions. These tariffs target various international products and countries, affecting steel, aluminum, and auto parts. The article details current tariffs in effect and those threatened, highlighting significant impacts on global trade dynamics.
In a bold move shaking international markets, U.S. President Donald Trump has set off a global trade war by imposing a vast array of tariffs targeting specific products and countries.
The aggressive economic strategy includes a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to America, with additional duties implemented or threatened on key industries like steel, aluminum, and automotive parts. Notably, some pharmaceuticals may face tariffs up to 200%.
The list of countries hit by these economic measures includes major players like China and emerging economies such as Vietnam and Brazil, reflecting the sweeping scope and high stakes of Trump's tariff policy.
