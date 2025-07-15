Astronaut Comeback: Peggy Whitson's Historic Journey with Axiom-4

Peggy Whitson, a notable figure in the annals of space exploration, spearheaded a multinational crew on their return journey from the International Space Station (ISS) early Monday. This return, facilitated by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX, signifies the increasing momentum of private space expeditions.

The Axiom-4 crew, sporting their distinctive white-and-black flightsuits, effectively undocked in a Crew Dragon capsule from the ISS, orbiting over India. This mission, lasting 18 days, marked profound achievements for the participating countries in scientific research conducted in microgravity.

The mission is a historic milestone for India, Poland, and Hungary, signifying their first crewed journey into space in over four decades. As Whitson continues to set records in spaceflight duration, Axiom is advancing towards creating a commercial space station set to eventually replace the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)