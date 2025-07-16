Left Menu

Teatime Adventures: Lion Cub Cuddles Spark Debate in China

A restaurant in Shanxi, China offers an afternoon tea experience featuring lion cub cuddles, sparking online criticism and concerns for animal welfare. Customers pay approximately $150 for the unique experience, but the practice raises legal and ethical questions, leading to public outcry and calls for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST
Teatime Adventures: Lion Cub Cuddles Spark Debate in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A unique teatime attraction in China's Shanxi province has captured online attention and sparked controversy. A restaurant offers a four-course afternoon set where guests can cuddle lion cubs, llamas, and other animals. This unusual feature has led to widespread criticism and concern for the animals' welfare.

Located in Taiyuan city, the Wanhui restaurant allows patrons to engage with various exotic animals, including deer and turtles, as part of its Douyin-profiled offerings. For 1,078 yuan ($150), customers get the chance to hold lion cubs in their arms, drawing both fascination and ire from social media users.

The legality and ethics of such an attraction have been questioned, with critics arguing it promotes unsafe and inhumane conditions for both animals and participants. This incident follows another involving red pandas at a Chongqing hotel, further highlighting the need for scrutiny over animal welfare practices in China.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025