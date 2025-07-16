Teatime Adventures: Lion Cub Cuddles Spark Debate in China

A unique teatime attraction in China's Shanxi province has captured online attention and sparked controversy. A restaurant offers a four-course afternoon set where guests can cuddle lion cubs, llamas, and other animals. This unusual feature has led to widespread criticism and concern for the animals' welfare.

Located in Taiyuan city, the Wanhui restaurant allows patrons to engage with various exotic animals, including deer and turtles, as part of its Douyin-profiled offerings. For 1,078 yuan ($150), customers get the chance to hold lion cubs in their arms, drawing both fascination and ire from social media users.

The legality and ethics of such an attraction have been questioned, with critics arguing it promotes unsafe and inhumane conditions for both animals and participants. This incident follows another involving red pandas at a Chongqing hotel, further highlighting the need for scrutiny over animal welfare practices in China.