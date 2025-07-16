Empowering Village Entrepreneurs: AI Training Initiative Rolls Out

In a significant step towards digital empowerment, the Indian government will offer complimentary AI training to over 5.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) managing Common Service Centres. This initiative is aligned with the IndiaAI Mission, which ambitiously aims to train 10 lakh people in artificial intelligence.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this plan during the 10th anniversary of CSC SPV. VLEs will not only receive AI training but also see potential integration of their centers with state-based services for enhanced income opportunities. The government is exploring collaboration with state governments to facilitate this merger.

Highlighting the impact, Vaishnaw acknowledged two women VLEs for their remarkable dedication. Manjulata Chattar and Rose Angeline M Kharsyntiew were praised for empowering marginalized communities through digital services and entrepreneurship. This initiative further encourages VLEs to leverage new avenues like train ticket sales via an Aadhaar-based booking system.

