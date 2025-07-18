Left Menu

Tragic End of a Daredevil: Felix Baumgartner's Final Flight

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian extreme sports legend known for his record-breaking 2012 skydive, died in a paragliding accident in Italy. Reports suggest a possible mid-air medical issue. Baumgartner was a renowned skydiver and BASE jumper, famous for breaking the sound barrier during a skydive from space.

Felix Baumgartner, the iconic Austrian extreme sports pioneer, tragically passed away in a paragliding accident in central Italy on Thursday. Known for his daring feats, Baumgartner achieved global fame after his historic 2012 skydive from the stratosphere.

The accident occurred near Porto Sant'Elpidio, where Baumgartner, 56, lost control of his motorised paraglider. According to local police, the exact reasons for the crash remain unclear, though the mayor suggested a sudden medical issue might have contributed.

Baumgartner's legacy in the world of extreme sports includes being the first skydiver to break the sound barrier during a jump from 24 miles above Earth. His storied career also encompassed skydiving across the English Channel and BASE jumping from global landmarks.

