China's Stocks Soar Amid Regulatory Reforms

In a boost to investor sentiment, China and Hong Kong stocks surged on Friday, poised to close the week on a high. This positive trend was driven by Beijing's regulatory efforts to curb aggressive price competition. The CSI300 Index rose by 0.5% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index notched a 0.3% gain. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7%.

During the week, the CSI300 accrued a 1% gain, marking its fourth consecutive weekly increase, with Hang Seng seeing a 2.2% rise. As China combats persistent deflationary pressures, its top leaders have vowed to regulate aggressive pricing policies by domestic companies, signaling hope for steadier economic growth.

Enterprise sectors also reacted positively, as seen with Li Auto recording a 12% growth this week, likely spurred by China's pledge to manage competition in the electric vehicle market. Technology majors in Hong Kong experienced over a 4% rebound, fueled by Nvidia's commitment to enhance the supply of compliant chips to China. Significant share gains were seen by companies like Alibaba, amid market-wide optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)