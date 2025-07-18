Left Menu

China's Stocks Soar Amid Regulatory Reforms

China and Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high due to Beijing's regulatory campaign against fierce price competition. Key indexes saw notable gains as China pledged stricter price-cutting regulations amidst deflation concerns. Tech stocks and other sectors benefitted from the renewed investor optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:58 IST
China's Stocks Soar Amid Regulatory Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a boost to investor sentiment, China and Hong Kong stocks surged on Friday, poised to close the week on a high. This positive trend was driven by Beijing's regulatory efforts to curb aggressive price competition. The CSI300 Index rose by 0.5% by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index notched a 0.3% gain. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7%.

During the week, the CSI300 accrued a 1% gain, marking its fourth consecutive weekly increase, with Hang Seng seeing a 2.2% rise. As China combats persistent deflationary pressures, its top leaders have vowed to regulate aggressive pricing policies by domestic companies, signaling hope for steadier economic growth.

Enterprise sectors also reacted positively, as seen with Li Auto recording a 12% growth this week, likely spurred by China's pledge to manage competition in the electric vehicle market. Technology majors in Hong Kong experienced over a 4% rebound, fueled by Nvidia's commitment to enhance the supply of compliant chips to China. Significant share gains were seen by companies like Alibaba, amid market-wide optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025