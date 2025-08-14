Infosys Boosts AI and Cloud Capabilities with Versent Group Acquisition

Infosys has announced a strategic acquisition, securing a 75% stake in the Versent Group, a move valued at 233.25 million Australian dollars or about Rs 1,336 crore. Versent Group is a key player in digital transformation and a subsidiary of the Australian telecom giant, Telstra.

This acquisition is part of a broader strategic collaboration between Infosys and Telstra, aimed at forming a joint venture to provide AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian enterprises. Infosys will bring to the table its advanced AI capabilities and consulting prowess.

The transaction, expected to finalize in the latter half of fiscal year 2026, emphasizes Infosys' commitment to the Australian market, further strengthened by Versent's workforce of 650 professionals, enhancing services in sectors like government, finance, and energy.