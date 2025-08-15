AI Priorities: Decision-Making Over Automation for Enterprises

In a recent survey, large enterprises have identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a key enabler for improved decision-making processes, shifting focus away from its use purely as an automation tool, according to the business-to-business publication firm CIO&Leader.

The State of Enterprise Technology Survey 2025 highlighted that since 2023, generative AI deployments have increased fivefold. This growth is revolutionizing everything from creative marketing processes to software coding. By 2025, AI is predicted to automate 30% of IT services fully.

Despite data security and quality issues being major hurdles, over 93% of enterprises plan to boost their AI and analytics budgets in 2025. Enterprises aim to integrate AI into decision-making, avoiding fragmentation by ensuring these investments evolve into coherent, measurable programs, Jatinder Singh of CIO&Leader stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)