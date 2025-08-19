UK Backs Down on Apple's Encryption Backdoor Demand

In a significant development, the UK has retracted its demand for Apple to provide a backdoor to encrypted data, a move that has sparked a global discussion on privacy and security. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the decision, revealing months of negotiation with international leaders.

The decision was made public on a social media platform, reflecting a move towards protecting user privacy from potential exploitation by cybercriminals and authoritarian regimes. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged with international counterparts, including U.S. President Donald Trump, to reach this conclusion.

While Apple remained silent on the statement, the tech giant's challenge against the UK order at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal highlighted its long-standing commitment to user privacy. As cybersecurity concerns escalate globally, this move may set a precedent in the technology sector for balancing government requests with individual privacy rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)