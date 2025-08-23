Left Menu

New Program Trains Cybersecurity Leaders to Secure India's Future

The National Cyber Security Scholar Programme has launched at GMR Aero Academy, focusing on aviation security. Developed under the National Security Database, in collaboration with CERT-In and ISAC, it aims to shape cybersecurity leaders as national assets. The 18-week program reinforces India's critical sector resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:28 IST
The National Cyber Security Scholar Programme, designed to enhance aviation security, has been officially launched at the GMR Aero Academy, part of the GMR Group's capacity-building initiatives.

In collaboration with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), this program forms a crucial component of the National Security Database.

ISAC Advisor Group Captain Aanand Naidu emphasized the program's mission to develop cybersecurity leaders as national assets. Telangana's Higher Education Chairman urged participants to leverage their skills for state and national capacity-building efforts. The 18-week, 160-hour program aims to prepare professionals to bolster India's critical sectors.

