Left Menu

Envoys of three nations, including Iran, present credentials to President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the envoys of Iran, Brunei Darussalam and Micronesia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Those who presented their credentials were Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Siti Arnyfariza Haji Mohd Jaini, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam and John Fritz, Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia, a statement issued by the Presidents office said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:12 IST
Envoys of three nations, including Iran, present credentials to President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the envoys of Iran, Brunei Darussalam and Micronesia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Those who presented their credentials were Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Siti Arnyfariza Haji Mohd Jaini, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam and John Fritz, Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia, a statement issued by the President's office said. The presentation of credentials refers to a formal diplomatic process where new envoys or representatives of a state present their official documents to a host state to establish their legitimacy and authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025