Envoys of three nations, including Iran, present credentials to President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday accepted credentials from the envoys of Iran, Brunei Darussalam and Micronesia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Those who presented their credentials were Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Siti Arnyfariza Haji Mohd Jaini, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam and John Fritz, Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia, a statement issued by the President's office said. The presentation of credentials refers to a formal diplomatic process where new envoys or representatives of a state present their official documents to a host state to establish their legitimacy and authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)