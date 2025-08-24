Left Menu

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

The implementation of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) could result in a 2-5% drop in fuel efficiency. While some vehicles are compliant, older ones may face potential long-term erosion in parts. The government supports E20 to reduce emissions and support farmers, despite debates over its impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:31 IST
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive industry experts have raised concerns that using 20% ethanol-blended petrol, known as E20, could lead to a reduction in fuel efficiency by 2-5%, contingent upon vehicle type.

While social media buzzes with debate, seasoned automotive engineers from leading companies affirm that non-E20 compliant vehicles may encounter erosion issues over time, though not immediately. A government oil ministry post claims that reports of drastic efficiency cuts are exaggerated, noting marginal efficiency declines are more accurate.

Ethanol provision brings perks like better acceleration and enhanced air-fuel mixture density, as heat of vaporisation is higher. Despite this, big names like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India remain reticent, while Tata Motors assures compliance. India's shift highlights efforts to curtail emissions and bolster farmer income through a national program of blending petrol with ethanol from crops like sugarcane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025