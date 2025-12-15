Two years of Rajasthan govt: CM performs gau seva, says focused on good governance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday marked the completion of two years of the state government by performing gau seva at the Pinjarapol Gaushala in Jaipur.

Sharma said the two-year tenure of the state government has been dedicated to service, good governance, and public welfare, assuring that it continues to work with transparency and sensitivity to uplift all sections of society.

He performed the ritualistic pooja of the cows and fed them jaggery and fodder at the gaushala.

The chief minister also participated in a havan (a fire ritual).

''Gau seva is an integral part of India's ancient culture and traditions,'' he said.

Sharma said the state government is continuously working towards the protection and promotion of cattle.

The chief minister also visited a blood donation camp organised by the medical and health department on the Gaushala premises. He praised the donors and called blood donation a great act of charity, appealing to people to come forward and actively participate in such initiatives.

A book titled 'Dairy's Golden Two Years' was launched by Sharma on the occasion. It has been published by the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Joraram Kumawat, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Gayatri Rathod and other people were also present here.

Earlier, Sharma visited Moti Dungri Ganesh temple and Govind Devji temple.

Apart from the completion of two years of the government, December 15 also marked the birthday of the chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders wished Sharma on his birthday.

Sharma, a first-time chief minister, took charge of the post in 2023.

